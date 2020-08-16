Summerville community rallies to clean flooded business after weekend storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After storms left a Summerville coffee shop completely flooded, many came out to clean and support the small business that has already been stressed during the pandemic.
Saturday night, N. 3rd Street looked more like a river than a road. The owner of Coastal Coffee Roasters, Brad Mallett said he's used to flooding but nothing like this weekend.
"Nothing to this, this is the worst," Mallett said.
Mallett estimates around eight inches of water collected in the warehouse and four inches covered the cafe floor.
“There was not anything that we could do about it. So it was like, you’ll make lemonade with lemons,” Mallett said. “You could laugh or you could cry so I chose to laugh because it’s a lot easier to laugh then it is to cry.”
Sunday, many community members, friends and longtime customers showed upbringing mops and blow dryers to clean, sweep, rip up wet floorboards and even bring food for the crew.
“This is Summerville, we make the best of it and we’ve been through rough stuff before,” regular customer Amanda Leviner said. “I hope that Brad sees this as an extension of love because truly, he has made so many good friends in the community by investing in their lives, I hope it’s a small amount of thinks back to him and that he feels very loved.”
Mallett said the flooding was just another strain on his business during the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to the public's help he is hopeful to reopen on Monday.
“If we didn’t have the support of the community doing what they did this morning, we wouldn’t even have a chance to do it but it may look a little rough but everything will be clean, sanitized,” Mallett said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.