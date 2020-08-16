Thousands of pro-Trump boaters converge in Florida to break boat parade world record

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WBTV) - Thousands of boaters took to the ocean water of Clearwater, Florida on Saturday to break the record for the world’s largest boat parade.
“More than 1,181 TRUMP Supporters will attempt to break the record for the largest boat parade in history,” wrote the organizers of the boat parade, Conservative Grounds, on their website.
The parade formed in the Gulf of Mexico near Clearwater Beach before making its way along the coast at 5-6 knots to Madiera Beach where the official count of boats was taken.
“This is gonna be the MOAB… Mother of all Boat Parades,” wrote the organizers before the event.
The “largest parade of boats” consisted of 1,180 boats as part of the Malaysia Day celebrations in Malaysia, in September 2014, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The record didn’t have the event organizers worried.
“In honor of the 45th President Donald J. Trump we will beat the world record in his name,” read a statement on their website.
Photos and videos of the boat parade littered social media sites Saturday afternoon.
Arrow Warrior Group, a non-profit organization supporting veterans and first responders battling with PTSD, thaned the organizers on Facebook for “an amazing, patriotic WORLD RECORD boat parade in Clearwater Florida in honor of our freedom.”
There is still no word from the Guinness Book of World Records on the exact number of boats on the water in Florida.
