ALDI sets opening date for 4th Charleston-area location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The grocer ALDI will open its newest store in North Charleston later this week.
The new store, located at 7620 Rivers Avenue, will open on Thursday, according to ALDI spokesperson Katie Cornwell. The new location is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, she said.
The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new North Charleston location features open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials, Cornwell said.
