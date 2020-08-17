Berkeley County disability center reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - More than three dozen COVID-19 cases have been associated with a Berkeley County organization that serves people with intellectual developmental disabilities.
Berkeley Citizens, Inc. reports that 12 clients and 25 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two clients and five staff members tested positive over the last month, according to the organization.
Executive Director Holly Frye told Live 5 News that the deaths of two clients have been associated with COVID-19.
Berkeley Citizens is based along Old Highway 52 near Moncks Corner. The organization serves more than 800 people and has over 250 employees.
Frye explained that “we have been paying double pay to employees who work directly with positive clients,” but added that “we have no active cases, so no employees are currently receiving hazard pay.”
Although there have been dozens of cases associated with the organization over the course of the pandemic, Berkeley Citizens is not mentioned in the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest year-to-date COVID-19 report.
A spokesperson for the department said at the end of July that “DHEC was notified and has been in contact with this facility.”
