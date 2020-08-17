Charleston leaders discuss new gas station, apartment complex for West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Design Review Board will meet Monday to discuss the designs for a new gas station and apartment complex planned for the West Ashley area.
A new Spinx gas station and car wash is planned for the corner of Glenn McConnell Parkway and West Wildcat Boulevard, about one block from West Ashley High School.
City leaders saw the plans for the first time back in June and will consider the design concept for approval. The new station would be built on a lot that used to be the site of a Spinx gas station that was eventually demolished. The lot has stood empty for about 20 years.
““We are seeing more of this kind of project and the great thing is these aren’t gas stations that just fill up your tank,” Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said. “These are the kind of gas stations that offer services, even some basic groceries and outdoor dining. So they’re really going to be something that enhances the community.”
There is no timeline on when construction will begin, but the city wants the community’s input on design plans.
The Design Review Board will also discuss final plans for a new apartment complex that has been in the works for at least two years. The new complex will be built on Bees Ferry Road at West Ashley Circle and Floyd Drive, right by the Walmart in the area.
The new complex will consist of seven buildings and 186 units.
Lindsey said the design has been rigorously discussed before the board and says plans have already gone through all of the reviews necessary for stormwater and traffic engineering concerns.
He said city leaders are working on a solution for traffic backups in the area.
“One of the things we know is going to be coming to this part of West Ashley are a number of improvements including widening and additional lanes on Glenn McConnell, new traffic lights that are going to handle the intersections,” he said. “You’re going to see a number of improvements for traffic handling in this area.”
If approved, construction could begin within the next few months.
The meeting is set to begin Monday at 4:30 p.m.
