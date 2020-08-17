Councilman posts picture of himself, others dressed in middle eastern clothing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There are a lot of questions and not many answers after a Berkeley County councilman posted a picture of himself and several others dressed in traditional middle eastern clothing.
Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell posted the picture on Facebook which has now been deleted.
Newell said in the Facebook post that he was “honored” to play the role of a terrorist in a training exercise.
When we reached out to Newell about the post, he said he would release a statement, but has not yet released one.
We reached out to Berkeley County, but they said they had no comment.
