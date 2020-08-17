Crews extinguish early-morning fire at Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning house fire in Summerville.
Crews reported seeing flames coming through the roof when they arrived, but were able to get the fire out within about 10 minutes of their arrival, Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said.
Dispatchers said Golf Road was shut down at Pinecrest Boulevard and Old Golf Road where a heavy fire and EMS presence was being reported.
Dorchester County EMS has also responded to the scene.
Investigators say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
