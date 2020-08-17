Dambaugh Notches First Professional Win on Sunday

Blythewood, S.C. - University of South Carolina alum Katelyn Dambaugh used a strong weekend to win the South Carolina Women's Open at the Cobblestone Park Golf Club on Sunday.
Dambaugh opened the weekend with a 65 (6-under) on Friday, notching three birdies on the front nine and two birdies plus an eagle on the back nine to start the tournament with a commanding lead. She followed that with a 66 (5-under), sinking birdies on four holes in a row on the back nine to extend her lead after the second round. Dambaugh finished with a 69 (2-under) giving her a 13-under finish and her first professional tournament win.
"This week was great," Dambaugh said after the tournament. "It was so much fun being able to compete here at home at a place where I am so comfortable. It really helped give me some momentum and confidence back that I had lost. I had a rough couple of weeks on tour getting used to competing again so being able to come back to Columbia to compete and re-charge was just what I needed."
The Goose Creek, S.C. native has competed in two LPGA tournaments this season before picking up her first professional win over the weekend. For her career Dambaugh has one top 10 LPGA tour finish, and one Symetra Tour victory to go with her six top 10 finishes.