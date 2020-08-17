Deputies: 2 face charges after driver flees from Pawleys Island traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken into custody after a driver fled a traffic stop in Pawleys Island Friday.
Terrell Davane Grant, 26, of Georgetown, and Tiffany Nicole Parrish, 21, of Myrtle Beach, were taken into custody Monday, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said.
Grant was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs, possession of a weapon by a felon, transporting alcohol with seal broken in a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue light and siren; and Parrish was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Leslie said.
The charges stem from a traffic stop that began at approximately 1:29 p.m. Friday near Beaumont Avenue in Pawleys Island. A deputy stopped Grant’s car for speeding, Leslie said.
Deputies say a female passenger, later identified as Parrish, and a very young child in a car seat were also in the vehicle.
When the deputy asked Grant about drugs in the car, he drove away at a high rate of speed, Leslie said. Since the driver’s identity was known and there was a young child in the back seat, the deputy did not pursue the suspect, deputies say.
Leslie said the two were found at a local motel.
“After an alert by K-9 Blitz on the suspect’s car, deputies seized a pistol, a digital scale, bags containing suspected drugs along with empty bags, a cell phone and $7,901 in cash,” Leslie said.
Both suspects are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center.
