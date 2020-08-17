Dorchester County District 2 to distribute laptops Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District Two leaders will begin distributing laptops to students for the start of the school year Monday morning.
High school students in the district will be the first to receive laptops and must pick theirs from their high school up by Wednesday. Distribution begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
All district high schools have designated times when they must pick up the computers and those times are based on the student’s last name.
Students musts come by their high school in the first hour of the pickup window and parents must wait outside.
District leaders say registration must be completed before the students arrive. They say there are still many students who have not started or completed the online registration process and those students will not be allowed to complete registration at the school.
Masks will be required and parents, siblings or friends will not be able to pick up laptops for students.
Ashley Ridge High School has a makeup day on Wednesday for students who miss their appointments, but other two district high schools have not yet scheduled makeup appointments.
Elementary and middle school schools will be distributing technology in the coming weeks. Although they are still finalizing plans, middle schools and most elementary schools will likely be distributing at the end of August into early September.
All schools will provide a tutorial when students pick up the laptops.
