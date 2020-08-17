Dorchester County homes cutoff after road washed away by heavy rain

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three homes in Dorchester County were cutoff off this weekend after the only road leading into their part of the neighborhood was washed away by heavy rain. Officials say a sinkhole underneath the road opened up causing parts of it to collapse into the drainage ditch.
Tim Sweet, who is one of the homeowners living off Pete Ewers Drive, says he has been warning the county about the instability of the road and the drainage issues of the area for years. He says he has asked them to pave it.
“They call it a private drive even though the plots on the state maps call it country property,” Sweet said. “They never put gravel on it even though we asked them to. Every time the rain comes it gets flooded.”
In an email, the county says they are not responsible for that part of the road.
“Pete Ewers Drive is a state maintained road, however maintenance ends prior to the creek. The road extends into three private driveways,” says Tiffany Norton, public information officer for Dorchester County.
The county did send crews to fill the road with dirt and gravel early Monday morning.
“The fix that they made today is going to be a temporary fix if they don’t come out and do something else,” Sweet said. “Because as soon as we get another good rain, which we get basically every week, it’s just going to flow right down into the ditch.”
Sweet wants to see new pipes that can hand the flow of the water and a solid surface on the road.
He says it is a matter of public safety and priorities.
“There are alleys on the other side of the pond that have no houses on them and [the county] asphalted those,” Sweet said. “We are a road that somebody lives at the end of. Ambulances or firetrucks would have to get here to do their job.”
The county says the sinkhole is unrelated to the drainage ditches.
Sinkhole or no, Sweet argues flooding is still a problem because of the ditches.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.