FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking of the week with lots of sunshine & less humidity!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front has moved through the Lowcountry and dropped off cooler temperatures! It’s rare to see a front successfully pass thru in August. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The lower humidity means that the temps will still feel hot, but will be more bearable. There will be an abundance of sunshine today and it will be difficult for any showers to develop. A reinforcing front will approach the I-95 corridor late tonight and this could spark a shower late tonight for inland areas. The front will likely stall out and allow for the chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow.