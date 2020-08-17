FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking of the week with lots of sunshine & less humidity!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front has moved through the Lowcountry and dropped off cooler temperatures! It’s rare to see a front successfully pass thru in August. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The lower humidity means that the temps will still feel hot, but will be more bearable. There will be an abundance of sunshine today and it will be difficult for any showers to develop. A reinforcing front will approach the I-95 corridor late tonight and this could spark a shower late tonight for inland areas. The front will likely stall out and allow for the chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow.
In the tropics, we are watching two areas with a medium chance of development. One disturbance is racing west to the Leeward Islands. The shear will decrease later this week and this will allow for further development. Another area of possible development is west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system has a 60% chance of development by the end of the work week. One of these disturbances could become the next named storm, Laura.
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine; HIGH: 89.
TONIGHT: Shower late; LOW: 71.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible; HIGH: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
