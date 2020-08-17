MacMillan announces addition of Bortles as CSU baseball volunteer assistant

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head baseball coach Marc MacMillan announced the addition of Colby Bortles to the CSU baseball coaching staff on Monday morning.
Colby Bortles joins the Charleston Southern baseball coaching staff, coming on board as a volunteer assistant coach. He will coach hitters as well as infielders.
"I am very excited to have Coach Bortles join us here at CSU," said Coach MacMillan. "His faith, coaching and baseball experience, tireless work ethic, familiarity with me, and knowledge of the system being implemented made him an ideal addition to the staff."
Bortles finished up his playing career at Mississippi after four years lining up on the infield with the Rebels. The Oviedo, Florida native is ranked 10th in school history with 153 RBI and earned four letters while playing in 213 games with 184 starts. In his time in Oxford, Bortles hit .271 with 184 hits, 108 runs, 43 doubles, and 27 home runs.
A member of the 2014 College World Series team, Bortles was selected as the 2nd Team All-SEC Third Baseman his senior year. Following his senior season, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 22nd round in the 2017 MLB Draft.
After playing three seasons in the Tigers' organization, Bortles retired from professional baseball and joined the coaching staff at Rollins College in 2019.
Colby's older brother, Blake, plays football and has played quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angles Rams. His cousin, Alexa, is a member of the Ole Miss women's tennis team
What They Had to Say about Colby Bortles
"Colby is an incredible hire for Coach Mac's staff. He was a two-time captain and all-SEC performer, but more significant than that I'm not sure I've coached anyone that has been more universally respected by his teammates than Colby. His work ethic and competitiveness made him a great player, and those same traits will make him a great coach. The student-athletes at CSU will benefit greatly from having Coach Bortles on the staff."
- Mike Clement, Ole Miss Assistant Coach
"Colby Bortles made an immediate impact on our program. He was able to draw from his experiences as a high-level player, and could communicate and connect with our players in a special way. He is a tireless worker who brings insight, energy, and excitement to every game, practice, and planning session. I am excited to watch Colby's career develop. Congratulations to Colby, Coach MacMillan,and the CSU athletic family."
- Jon Sjogren, Rollins College Head Coach
“One of the great pleasures of my coaching career was when I was fortunate enough to run across people that I considered to be ‘outstanding human beings’ that were a part of our team. Players that exemplified certain qualities, carried themselves a certain way and were leaders by the work ethic they demonstrated on and off the field. I always appreciated working with guys that had a hunger and a burning desire to be great. After all, ‘You can’t be great without wanting to be great’ and even though we sometimes fall short of our goals we are defined by our effort and desire throughout the journey. Colby was one of those special people. Great teammate; Great work ethic; and a Great human being. His parents should take great pride in raising such a fine young man. Professional baseball’s loss is CSU’s gain. I congratulate Coach MacMillan and the CSU baseball program for making a fine choice in bringing Colby on board. I’m confident that he will be an asset to the program.” - Lance Parrish, Detroit Tigers