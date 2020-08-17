MacMillan announces addition of Bortles as CSU baseball volunteer assistant

“One of the great pleasures of my coaching career was when I was fortunate enough to run across people that I considered to be ‘outstanding human beings’ that were a part of our team. Players that exemplified certain qualities, carried themselves a certain way and were leaders by the work ethic they demonstrated on and off the field. I always appreciated working with guys that had a hunger and a burning desire to be great. After all, ‘You can’t be great without wanting to be great’ and even though we sometimes fall short of our goals we are defined by our effort and desire throughout the journey. Colby was one of those special people. Great teammate; Great work ethic; and a Great human being. His parents should take great pride in raising such a fine young man. Professional baseball’s loss is CSU’s gain. I congratulate Coach MacMillan and the CSU baseball program for making a fine choice in bringing Colby on board. I’m confident that he will be an asset to the program.” - Lance Parrish, Detroit Tigers