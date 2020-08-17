New neighborhood coming to Summerville area

By Live 5 Web Staff | August 17, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 5:16 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Approximately 57 acres of vacant land will soon be the location for 90 new single-family houses.

The new neighborhood is coming to Mentor Street, which is right off of Orangeburg Road near the Jedburg exit of I-26. It would be near the Plum Creek subdivision.

Dorchester County leaders approved preliminary plat approval for the new subdivision and they are also planning for a small pond on the site and a walking trail along the perimeter.

The approval only covers the neighborhood infrastructure. Construction plans for the actual homes will come at a later date.

The county says this means construction would begin within the next two years.

