New neighborhood coming to Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Approximately 57 acres of vacant land will soon be the location for 90 new single-family houses.
The new neighborhood is coming to Mentor Street, which is right off of Orangeburg Road near the Jedburg exit of I-26. It would be near the Plum Creek subdivision.
Dorchester County leaders approved preliminary plat approval for the new subdivision and they are also planning for a small pond on the site and a walking trail along the perimeter.
The approval only covers the neighborhood infrastructure. Construction plans for the actual homes will come at a later date.
The county says this means construction would begin within the next two years.
