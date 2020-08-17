Newlyweds donate dinner from reception canceled because of COVID-19 to Cleveland homeless shelter (photos)

Wedding dinner at Laura's Home (Source: The City Mission Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | August 17, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 2:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newlywed couple donated the meals from their wedding reception that was canceled due to the coronavirus to a Northeast Ohio homeless shelter.

Bride Melanie and groom Tyler visited The City Mission Laura’s Home, outfitted in their wedding gown and tuxedo, to deliver and serve the food and dessert over the weekend to families in need.

Posted by The City Mission on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Laura’s Home, on Puritas Avenue in Cleveland, primarily benefits women and children in need of shelter and services.

