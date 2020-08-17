North Carolina boy gets long-awaited new heart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old boy from eastern North Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.
Jordan Twyman was born with congenital heart disease and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life.
You may remember back in July when WITN met Jordan at a coming home celebration after he spent 57 days in the hospital.
Jordan made it home and was told by doctors to wait until they got the call that a new heart was ready for him.
Jordan’s mother, Crystal Campbell informed WITN that they received the call Saturday night around 11 o’clock, to come back to Duke University Hospital for Jordan to get his new heart.
Campbell said Jordan went into the 12 hour surgery this morning around 11:30 am.
To find out more about Jordan’s journey, he has a page on Facebook that you can follow called, Be Positive Heart For Jordan.