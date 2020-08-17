Parent Survival Guide: COVID-19 school supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This school year is anything but normal from years past.
In addition to stocking up on the pencils, paper, and pens a mask is new on the supply list along with other must haves like hand sanitizer.
”I know they probably will have some in school but it’s good to have their own,” said Dr Tory Caudle with Sweetgrass Pediatrics. “We don’t want young kids to have it because they might eat it but as long as its age appropriate you can get different colors and scents.”
Caudle says whether virtually learning or at school your child will come across plenty of things to touch. To keep surfaces clean she recommends travel size disinfecting wipes.
She also recommends a water bottle to keep your child from touching water fountains.
“Also teaching kids not sharing which is the opposite of what we usually teach,” Caudle said. “You don’t want them sharing water bottles or switching their lunch. Go over good hand washing, and when to wash your hands at school before and after you eat.”
Caudle says a lunchbox you can easily wash or wipe down is good to keep germs away.
When it comes to your child’s school, Caudle says knowing your child’s COVID-19 policies and plans as well as staying in good communication with their school is key.
”Talk to your kids about the importance of keeping their space at school and keeping 6 feet a part while they are there,” Caudle said. “Going over all of these things with your kids will definitely aid in their school year and have them prepared of what to expect.”
Caudle says a good idea when it comes to buying masks for your child is to make sure they always have at least one or two spares with them in their backpack in case their mask gets dirty or the straps break.
