Publix to close both GreenWise Market locations in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both GreenWise Market locations in the Palmetto State will close towards the end of August, a spokesperson for Publix confirmed on Monday.
Both the Mount Pleasant and Lexington GreenWise Markets will close at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, Publix spokesperson Maria Brous said.
“Both locations were acquisitions that fit our needs at the time of opening; however, as our concept has evolved, the locations have space constraints (approx.. 21,000 square feet) that will not fit our current vision for GreenWise Markets,” she said.
The Mount Pleasant GreenWise opened in May, 2019. The store’s concept focused on the specialty, natural and organic sector.
The company notified employees at the markets and Brous said they will offer to relocate employees to neighboring Publix locations.
