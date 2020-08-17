Questions raised about bond for suspect on house arrest on seven attempted murder charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Questions are being raised about the bond given to a suspect on house arrest for seven charges of attempted murder after his latest arrest.
The suspect, 33-year old Darius Pugh was supposed to be under house arrest In Lexington County when he was arrested Friday morning in Charieston County.
According to an incident report, Charleston County deputies pulled Pugh over for speeding on Highway 41 in Mt. Pleasant. Deputies say inside Pugh’s car they found cocaine, and a 9 mm gun in the console.
They also said he was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.
According to the report, Pugh said he had the gun to defend himself. Pugh also said he was out on bond for two attempted murder charges.
Deputies arrested Pugh for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and being a convicted felon with a gun. Pugh went in front of Charleston County Magistrate Amy Mikell on Friday night.
According to court records, Judge Mikell set Pugh’s bond at $15,000 on the two charges. Pugh posted the bond and was released from jail Saturday morning.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says during the bond hearing the prosecutor mentioned Pugh’s prior convictions and pending charges. Wilson says the prosecutor also emphasized Pugh’s danger to the community and that he’s a reputed gang member.
She says Judge Mikell also was told that Pugh is on electronic monitoring.
Magistrates are appointed by the Charleston County Senate delegation. State Senator Chip Campsen was surprised to hear about the bond set for Pugh.
”My reaction is it’s outrageous that that individual with that kind of rap sheet was bonded out at $15,000, which means they pay ten percent of that amount,” Campsen said Monday. “I don’t understand how a bond was set, if there’s any bond at all.”
Judge Mikell declined to comment on her decision when contacted Monday.
