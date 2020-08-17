S.C. reports 451 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Monday the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-June.
The agency reported 451 new cases, down from 537 on Sunday. The agency reported 20 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 105,905, probable cases to 1,048, confirmed deaths to 2,185, and 103 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
