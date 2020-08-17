S.C. reports 451 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

Monday's report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the fewest daily total of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-June. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | August 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 3:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Monday the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-June.

The agency reported 451 new cases, down from 537 on Sunday. The agency reported 20 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 105,905, probable cases to 1,048, confirmed deaths to 2,185, and 103 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 935,969
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 3,930
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,357 58
Berkeley County 4,436 71
Charleston County 12,853 200
Colleton County 845 35
Dorchester County 3,246 56
Georgetown County 1,540 26
Orangeburg County 2,592 77
Williamsburg County 1,081 32

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:

