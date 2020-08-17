Solicitor seeking to prosecute teenagers as adults in downtown Charleston murder, crime spree

These eight factors are: 1. The seriousness of the alleged offense to the community and whether the protection of the community requires waiver; 2. Whether the alleged offense was committed in an aggressive, violent, premeditated or willful manner; 3. Whether the alleged offense was against persons or against property, greater weight being given to offenses against persons, especially if injury resulted; 4. The merit of prosecuting the complaint, i.e., whether there is evidence upon which a grand jury may be expected to return an indictment; 5. The desirability of trial and disposition of the entire offense in one court when the child’s co-defendants are adults; 6. The sophistication and maturity of the child as determined by consideration of his home, environmental situation, emotional attitude and living pattern; 7. The child’s prior record and involvement with the juvenile justice system; and 8. The prospects for adequate protection of the public and the likelihood of reasonable rehabilitation of the child by the use of procedures, services and facilities currently available to the family court.