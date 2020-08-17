Summerville Police continue to seek clues in shooting death of 5-year-old girl

"The reason we're going tonight is because we all have kids and grandkids," group founder Terez Legre said at the event. "It could have been any one of our kids or grandkids that could have been in this situation. We want to show the mother that we're going to support her. That's a hurting feeling. I lost my nephew two years ago and I know how the hurt is for my nephew. I can only imagine how the mother is going through it with her child."