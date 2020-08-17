Walmart extends operating hours at most locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WCSC) - Walmart is extending its store hours starting Monday in most of its locations.
It will now extend closing time from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
"Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies," the company said on Twitter.
The extended hours will have taken effect in more than 4,000 of the company's 4,700 Walmart stores.
According to the company’s website, several Lowcountry locations will now stay open until 10 p.m. Those locations include Walmart Supercenters in West Ashley, North Charleston, James Island, Summerville, Ladson, Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Moncks Corner, Walterboro and Beaufort.
The company has hired 200,000 new employees to meet their demand.
