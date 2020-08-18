200+ applications submitted for exception to host event with more than 250 people

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In South Carolina, an executive order prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people. However, there is an event exception process where hosts can request approval to have an event with more than 250 people.
The requests can be submitted on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website.
So far there have been at least 210 requests submitted statewide. It appears that some of the requests are duplicates. If people are denied, then they can resubmit with new information and updated safety guidelines.
The website states the events will be required to demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols.
The Department of Commerce says they are in consultation with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. They say they are relying on the applicant's representation in making a determination for event approval.
An approval will not protect applicants from action by law enforcement if an applicant fails to comply with the guidelines they set forth, according to the website.
The request form inquires about social distancing and traffic flow plans, if signs will be posted, if masks are required, if there's touchless payment, a sick plan, and a cleaning schedule among other things.
As of Monday, there are 13 requests to hold an event with more than 250 people in Charleston County. There is one request in Dorchester County and no requests for Berkeley.
Some of the events in Charleston County that are approved include two events at the Charleston Marriott, an MMA Fight, a Five-Year Celebration of the Gaillard Center, a Moja Concert at the Charleston River Dogs Stadium, a North Charleston Athletic Center youth basketball event, a Charleston County Republican Party Rally and a Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a readiness and planning tool for event planners and administrators to help protect staff, volunteers and attendees and slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Department of Commerce. You can find that information here.
