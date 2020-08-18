Boeing offering employees second round of voluntary layoffs due to COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Boeing say the company will be offering a second round of voluntary layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boeing said while they have seen signs of recovery from the pandemic, their industry and their customers continue to face “significant challenges.” Company officials said they have taken proactive steps to adjust and position themselves for recovery.
The company said as they continue to assess their workforce and response to employee feedback, they are offering the second voluntary layoff opportunity (VLO) for employees to leave the company with a pay and benefits package.
Boeing said a previously announced 10% reduction in their workforce will be completed this year and include both U.S. and international employees.
“This VLO offering is not part of the already achieved 10 percent reduction but rather an additional action the company is taking as we continue to assess our headcount,” company officials said.
