Charleston to consider raising fine for not wearing face covering

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting, anyone stopped on the street without a face covering could be hit with a higher fine and without a warning.
City Council will consider increasing the fine for violating the face covering ordinance to $100. Leaders in Charleston say the main difficulty with the current ordinance is that it is nearly impossible to issue citations to someone walking on the street without a mask.
Recently, they say officers have been seeing more and more people not wearing masks.
“Not a lot of people are wearing masks. We are funneling complaints every day,” Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said. “We’re observing the violations every day. But with the exception of having to give the people involved one warning, has been hampering our enforcement and slowing it down.”
Right now in the City of Charleston, law enforcement officers are required to give individuals a warning for not wearing a mask before they can give them a ticket. City officials say they’ve handed out about 150 warnings to businesses, plus 20 court summons after those warnings, in the last two months.
But they aren’t able to do the same with people on the street, because there isn’t a database to prove they have been issued a warning.
So, council members will consider removing that requirement, suggesting that enough time has passed since the ordinance was put into place that people should no longer be disregarding it.
If the change is approved, the first fine would be $100 and violators’ names would be put into the database. The second offense would increase to $200 and each subsequent offense would carry a $500 fine.
Riccio says the irony is that more than 95 percent of people they approach do have a mask; they just aren’t wearing it.
“They are either clutching the mask in their hand, or have it tucked away in their pockets,” Riccio said. “And we’re like, ‘If you’re going to have them please wear them.’ That’s the importance of this ordinance.”
Charleston City Council will meet at 5 p.m.
Council will also discuss a change that would apply to Charleston’s horse carriage industry. Last week, the Charleston Tourism Commission unanimously approved a new law that would require carriage horse owners to attach their horses to a town-permitted structure while hitching or unhitching them from carriages.
Originally proposed by the Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety, which is made up of the city’s three largest carriage companies, the new safety measures require horses to be anchored to a physical barrier by safety ties that are attached to a harness worn under the horse’s bridle, a release from the organization states.
The proposed change followed an incident in July in which a carriage company’s draft horse was able to run from its barn while still attached to an empty carriage. A veterinarian determined the horse’s injuries were so severe that he needed to be euthanized.
