Charleston County schools missing $700k worth of devices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than $700,000 worth of devices weren’t returned to Charleston County schools at the end of last year, the district reported.
602 iPads and 1,183 Chromebooks are still missing. That makes up almost 9-percent of the devices the district handed out during the 2019-2020 school year.
The total approximate cost of those devices is $712,000.
“The reported number of missing devices does not include the students and families we are currently aware of that are keeping them through the summer,” spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.
If families still have those devices, they’re asked to return them to the school where they received them.
In total, more than 20,000 devices were handed out during the school year. 9,500 of them were iPads and the other 10,700 were Chromebooks.
“We currently have enough new or re-purposed devices for every student in CCSD to use,” Pruitt said.
For those needing devices for the upcoming school year, parents and students are asked to look for communication coming from their individual school.
