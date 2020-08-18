Charleston drops warning for violating face covering ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in the City of Charleston stopped on the street without a face covering could now be hit with a fine without a warning.
On Tuesday night, City Council approved an extension to its emergency ordinances which included dropping warnings for people caught not wearing a mask.
The first fine would be $100, and names will be put in a database. The fine goes up to $200 for the second offense, and $500 for every time after that.
Leaders in Charleston have said that the main difficulty with the current ordinance was that it was nearly impossible to issue citations to someone walking on the street without a mask.
The city has handed out about 150 warnings to businesses, plus 20 court summons after warnings, in the last two months.
But they aren’t able to do the same with people on the street, because there wasn’t a database to prove they have been issued a warning.
Recently, officers have been seeing more and more people not wearing a face covering. City officials have also noticed more tourists in town, many of whom are not wearing masks.
Currently, in the City of Charleston, law enforcement officers are required to give individuals a warning for not wearing a mask before they can give them a ticket. Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says enough time has passed since the law was put into place, that citizens should not be disregarding it.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.