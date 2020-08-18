Charleston Police Department could receive new mental health response training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will ask city council to approve a Justice Assistance grant at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
If approved, the Charleston Police Department would receive a grant for $27,875 from the Department of Justice for training for better mental health and substance and abuse response teams in the community.
Police spokesman Charles Francis says the grant will require the department’s data analysts to review crime trends and officer interactions that are specific to circumstances brought about by an individual’s struggle with mental illness or substance use disorder. It will then fund training for dispatch teams and officers, as well as community partners, like civilian partners and mental health agencies in the community. They will learn how to identify vulnerable people during crisis.
This also includes training dispatchers to identify mental and substance abuse and to properly communicate information to a Crisis Intervention Team within the department.
"Not only will an awareness of this data support informed Departmental policy decisions regarding officer interactions with these individuals, but it will also support the success of future grant proposals when justifying the need for more funding related to mental health and substance use programs in the City," Francis said.
Police plan to use a “Sequential Intercept Model” which they say is a community planning tool that assesses the available resources in the city, determines gaps in the resources for adults with mental and substance abuse disorders, and suggests new plans for community change.
The training model also suggests having treatment courts for high risk and high need individuals.
This would include adult drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans treatment courts.
That same training model has also been used by the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
The deadline for the grant is Wednesday, and the Police Department hopes it will be approved by council during its Tuesday meeting at 5 p.m.
The training would take place over zoom this year.
