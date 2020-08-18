Deputies investigating after man’s body found on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a suspicious death on St. Helena Island.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found off of Dulamo Road and Prayer House Road Tuesday afternoon.
“Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and investigators are on scene; the man’s death appears to be suspicious,” BCSO officials said.
The deceased man has not yet been identified.
Residents and motorists in the area of Dulamo Road should expect an increased presence of law enforcement over the next several hours.
