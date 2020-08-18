FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain & storms today, watching the tropics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will linger to the west and help hold plenty of moisture in place. Storms along with pockets of heavy rain should develop this afternoon and evening during the peak heating of the day. If these storms are slow-moving and pass over the same areas, minor flooding is possible. These storms will try to push inland through the night. The chance for rain will decrease later tonight and overnight. This daily shower and storm chance will remain elevated through the work week as a trough remains to the west. Drier conditions will return just in time for the weekend and temperatures will heat up back to the low 90s with a heat index near 100 Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics are getting busy! We are tracking two waves with the chance to develop into tropical depressions. The first wave is in the eastern Caribbean and will struggle to develop in the next couple of daya. The shear should weaken by the end of the week allowing for strengthening. This system has a medium chance of development in the next five days and most models show a path into the Gulf of Mexico, if the system sticks together. The next wave is moving through the middle of the Atlantic and this is one we will pay more attention to. It has a high chance of development in the next 2 days. Most models are taking this wave near and north of the Caribbean.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain/storm diminishing; LOW: 74.
TOMORROW: Chance for scattered rain/storms; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Chance for scattered rain/storms; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Chance for scattered rain/storms; HIGH: 88.
SATURDAY: Lowering rain chance, isolated storm possible; HIGH: 90.
SUNDAY: Isolated shower/storm possible; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.