FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain & storms today, watching the tropics

The tropics are getting busy! We are tracking two waves with the chance to develop into tropical depressions. The first wave is in the eastern Caribbean and will struggle to develop in the next couple of daya. The shear should weaken by the end of the week allowing for strengthening. This system has a medium chance of development in the next five days and most models show a path into the Gulf of Mexico, if the system sticks together. The next wave is moving through the middle of the Atlantic and this is one we will pay more attention to. It has a high chance of development in the next 2 days. Most models are taking this wave near and north of the Caribbean.