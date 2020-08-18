Folly Art Village vendors claim city unfairly shut it down during COVID-19 pandemic

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a battle going on between the City of Folly Beach and vendors at the Folly Art Village. The vendors claim the city unfairly shut down the village during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last three years, art village has been operating in the parking lot of the Washout restaurant. Vendors sell art, jewelry, produce and other items. That all changed in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We have been opened and closed and opened and closed as you know in that earlier part of the spring,” art village jewelry vendor Jennifer Lowe said.
After getting the green light to reopen again, the art village limited the number of vendors to between 12 and 15, down from the usual 28 to allow for social distancing. But the city council soon passed an emergency ordinance that once again shut down the art village, farmers markets and festivals.
“And that was a major part of my income and so I don’t have that,” Lowe said.
Lowe asked city council members for an explanation.
“They just said they were trying to control crowds, period,” Lowe said. “We weren’t really gathering extra crowds, people weren’t coming specifically in hordes and cars to come shop in the market.”
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin sympathizes with Lowe and the other vendors at the art village. But Goodwin says it’s too dangerous to allow it to reopen.
“It was just a conglomerate of people, and when you saw what was happening it was not a lot of good social distancing because nobody can maintain that kind of crowd,” Goodwin said.
The folks at the art market complained that other mobile vendors are allowed on Folly Beach, including food trucks. But the mayor says that’s a different situation. They’re not clustered together, they are spread out.
Lowe and the other vendors are hoping the city will allow them to resume selling their merchandise next month when city council is expected to review part of the emergency ordinance.
“It’ll happen, we’re part of the community,” Lowe said.
Goodwin says only the parking restrictions in the ordinance are scheduled to expire on Sept. 14. He doesn’t know if city council will ease the restrictions on the art village.
