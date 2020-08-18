Forecasters watching two systems in the Atlantic expected to form within days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says a pair of tropical waves could become the season’s 12th and 13th storms within the next five days.
The wave closest to the African coast has a greater chance of developing and some early computer models initially point it to toward the United States. But Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says it’s too early to tell where the system would go after it develops.
As of Tuesday, the broad area of low pressure located a little over 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms displaced to the west of an elongated surface circulation. Environmental conditions could encourage further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70 percent chance of formation within the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of formation over the next five days.
Sovine said the computer models will shift over the next few days as the system develops. Current computer models only project the storm’s possible path through next Tuesday.
The second area of interest is a tropical wave with disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is forecast to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. This is likely to limit significant development. After that, however, the system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could make it easier for the wave to develop into a tropical depression during the latter part of this week.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands this morning.
The National Hurricane Center says there is only a 20 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours, and a 60 percent chance over the next five days.
The next two storm names would be Laura and Marco.
Tropical storms Josephine and Kyle, which formed on Thursday and Friday respectively, set records for the earliest formation of a "J" and "K" named storm.
Kyle became the eighth storm this season to set a record for the earliest formation.
