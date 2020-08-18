Forecasters watching two systems in the Atlantic expected to form within days

The second area of interest is a tropical wave with disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance is moving westward at about 20 mph, and is forecast to continue to move quickly westward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. This is likely to limit significant development. After that, however, the system is forecast to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean, where upper-level winds could make it easier for the wave to develop into a tropical depression during the latter part of this week.