Highway Patrol investigates fatal Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a crash Monday morning killed one person and injured two others.
The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday on Sun City Boulevard, Master Trooper David Jones said.
Investigators say a 2003 Ford F-250 went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver and front-seat passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said. A rear-seat passenger died from injuries suffered in the crash, he said.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
