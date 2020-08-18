Pet exposed to rabid raccoon in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday that a pet is being quarantined after exposure to a rabid raccoon.
The raccoon was found near Boardman Road and Bent Twig Lane in Charleston, DHEC said.
The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s lab on Thursday and was confirmed to have rabies on Friday.
South Carolina’s Rabies Control Act requires that a vaccinated pet exposed to a rabid animal should be quarantined for at least 45 days. The law states an unvaccinated pet should be quarantined for at least 180 days.
“Keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” David Vaughan, the director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, said.
DHEC says any mammal can transmit the disease to humans or pets.
“The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pets current on their rabies vaccinations,” Vaughan said.
