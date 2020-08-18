Police following up on tips in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, but no arrests yet

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they are following up on information and tips they’ve received on a shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl.
The investigation into the death of Italia Brown remains active, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch confirmed late Monday afternoon.
As of now, no arrests have been made in the case.
An incident report states a police officer was in the area of the Evergreen subdivision when he hears seven to eight gunshots in the neighborhood at approximately 9:54 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller reported a child had been shot in the head.
That call led police to an apartment in the 100 block of Langley Drive where they found the child lying in the hallway. EMS transported her to an area hospital, but Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brothers said she died at 10:39 p.m. that night.
Brouthers said an autopsy was conducted on Sunday at MUSC.
Investigators say someone shot into the home from the outside. One of those shots, they say, struck the child. Neighbors have said they believe the home was targeted in the shooting.
In addition to requests for information, police have asked anyone in the neighborhood who may have home surveillance footage recorded around the time of the shooting to reach out to them.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Summerville Police Department Detective Buchanan at 843-285-7305 or Detective Davis at 843-285-7042. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.