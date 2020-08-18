Police: Man arrested in 2017 killing at North Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old is facing charges in connection with a fatal May, 2017 shooting.
Kesean Rambert was arrested Monday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded to the InTown Suites on North Arco Lane at approximately 10:10 p.m. on May 30, 2017, where a shooting had been reported. Police found a victim on the balcony in front of one of the rooms unresponsive, an incident report states.
The Charleston county Coroner's Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Lamont Clarence Frazier of North Charleston.
A witness told police about hearing an argument which turned physical.
Police said witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and saw two men running from the scene.
Rambert was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.