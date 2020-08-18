Police search for woman wanted for questioning in deadly Waffle House shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police release surveillance images of a woman they want to question in the fatal July shooting outside a Waffle House restaurant.
Police are trying to identify the woman and are asking for the public’s help.
The shooting killed an employee of the restaurant, Briawna Nabors, and injured five others.
Police have charged two people in connection with the shooting. Earlier this month, police arrested 21-year-old Deon Antonio Michael Frazier on one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.
Authorities have also arrested 39-year-old Rico Jaruarise Joy on one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone who knows who she is or can provide information is asked to contact North Charleston Police Detective Russ at 843-740-2859 or the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.
