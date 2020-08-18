SC lawmaker wants state to be Democrat’s first presidential primary in 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Sen. Marlon Kimpson is set to take the virtual stage Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, but beforehand he’s calling for South Carolina to be the party’s first primary state in 2024.
This year, South Carolina voters cast their ballots in the Democratic presidential primary at the end of February. In the weeks leading up to it, Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada caucused or voted in their primaries, respectively.
“South Carolina was the first state in the Democratic primary to reflect the true diversity of this country. In fact, many of us will be arguing the next presidential election for South Carolina to be first,” Kimpson said. “The reality is South Carolina played a pivotal role for the trajectory of Joe Biden’s campaign.”
Kimpson will be one of the party’s 17 “rising stars” to speak during night two of the convention. His segment has already been shot from his home in downtown Charleston.
“I will be part of a chorus of young, elected leaders all across the country,” he said. “I’m deeply humbled. I’m going on 50 now, so I’m glad my star is rising.”
Kimpson was an early supporter of Joe Biden’s presidential run and aims to talk about the state in his segment Tuesday night.
“We will have an opportunity to talk about why leadership matters,” Kimpson said. “I will specifically be speaking on some South Carolina statistics with where we are in the country, and in my view, what the vision for the future is and what we need at this time given all of the current environment with respect to the pandemic and also the economy.”
The convention is set to start at 9 p.m.
