S.C. reports 691 new COVID-19 cases, jump in percent-positive figure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed an increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday.
The agency reported 691 new cases Tuesday, up from just 451 new cases reported on Monday, the lowest that had been reported since mid-June. The agency also reported 15 probable cases, along with 47 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths.
It reported a percent-positive among Monday’s test results of 18.6%, up from 11.5% reported among Sunday’s test results.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 106,574, probable cases to 1,098, confirmed deaths to 2,230, and 113 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:
