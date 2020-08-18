S.C. reports 691 new COVID-19 cases, jump in percent-positive figure

DHEC reported 47 confirmed deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed an increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | August 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 2:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed an increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday.

The agency reported 691 new cases Tuesday, up from just 451 new cases reported on Monday, the lowest that had been reported since mid-June. The agency also reported 15 probable cases, along with 47 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths.

It reported a percent-positive among Monday’s test results of 18.6%, up from 11.5% reported among Sunday’s test results.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 106,574, probable cases to 1,098, confirmed deaths to 2,230, and 113 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 940,948
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 3,716
Percent Positive in latest test results 18.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,382 58
Berkeley County 4,461 72
Charleston County 12,893 202
Colleton County 847 35
Dorchester County 3,259 57
Georgetown County 1,550 27
Orangeburg County 2,606 79
Williamsburg County 1,087 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:



