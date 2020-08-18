Storms return, tropics getting busy!

TROPICS: Two tropical systems we’re watching in the Atlantic Basin. The first is now in the Caribbean and may slowly develop over the next 5 days. The storm track for this storm would likely be either toward Central America or the Gulf of Mexico. The second tropical disturbance bears closer watching for several reasons. The first reason is the eventual track of this storm which will likely take it near the Caribbean Islands, or just north, over the weekend. This could eventually move to a location where it would pose a threat to the US. This is also more likely to develop in the short term(next 2-5) which is another reason to watch this one closer. It’s way too early to tell if this will ever impact the U.S.. We’ll keep you updated!