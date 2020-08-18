Storms return, tropics getting busy!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A break from the rain and humidity doesn’t last long in August in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We’re waking up to a warmer, more humid, start this morning with a few showers moving through the area. Scattered downpours are likely today with the best chance of rain this afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce locally heavy rain and minor street flooding. We’ll continue to see a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the end of the work week. It does look like we’ll dry out a bit for the weekend with fewer showers and storms.
TROPICS: Two tropical systems we’re watching in the Atlantic Basin. The first is now in the Caribbean and may slowly develop over the next 5 days. The storm track for this storm would likely be either toward Central America or the Gulf of Mexico. The second tropical disturbance bears closer watching for several reasons. The first reason is the eventual track of this storm which will likely take it near the Caribbean Islands, or just north, over the weekend. This could eventually move to a location where it would pose a threat to the US. This is also more likely to develop in the short term(next 2-5) which is another reason to watch this one closer. It’s way too early to tell if this will ever impact the U.S.. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.