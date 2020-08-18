Sullivan’s Island residents urge town to protect Maritime forest

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A decade-long debate about how to manage Sullivan’s Island’s maritime forest is entering a new chapter. The town has been involved in a lawsuit and will be starting a mediation process at the start of September to potentially reach a compromise.
Sullivan's Island owns more than 150-acres of accredited land and maritime forest that is protected under deed restrictions with the Lowcountry Land Trust.
The restrictions prevent any type of development, but the area still needs to be kept and managed.
Some oceanfront homeowners adjacent to the area have been asking for more maintenance, claiming the area breeds pests, poses a fire hazard, and obstructs their views. They have also said that this has taken a toll on their property values.
The homeowners who are asking for more pruning and cutting than what is currently allowed, sued the town and the case has made it all the way to the state's supreme court. The case was sent back to local courts with the expectation that it would go to a full trial.
During Tuesday's town council meeting, residents had a chance to express their concerns about the mediation process and what could happen to the green space.
"The town decided to enter into a mediation with the plaintiff in the lawsuit which brings us to where we are now," resident Karen Byko said. "This is happening behind closed doors without any opportunity for the public to provide input. The public has been involved in this issue for decades and the public cares very much about this issue and wants that land to preserved for the benefit of all that is here on the island, not just a select few."
Residents like Byko believe that the area should remain as it is now, and they hope the town will reach a fair compromise. She also hopes that any decisions made will be made while the public is aware.
During the meeting Mayor Patrick O'Neil said that if an agreement is reached, it will be a public vote.
"If that is the case then there would be an agreement within the session that council would take that proposal to discussion in an open meeting of council. Then, council would have to take a public vote,"Mayor O'Neil said.
He also explained that there may be room for public input when/if that time comes.
