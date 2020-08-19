ALERT DESK: Charleston Animal Society reaches out amid COVID-19 and fundraising impediments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says that they are unable provide necessary services because of social distancing related fundraising obstacles.
Charleston Animal Society Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman says that many of the duties they are tasked with have been impacted by COVID-19.
“The biggest challenge has been how to safely get people into our building to see the animals, to adopt the animals, so we don’t have a backlog of animals that aren’t getting adopted. So we came up with a system of beepers” Hyman said.
She says that the fundraising has been a particularly large issue in the times of social distancing.
“You know, every weekend we’re out and about. We’re going to stores to adopt animals. We are at businesses that pay us to come out and we promote going to that business. All that revenue, including our major events, our gala, our chili cook off – all those kinds of things have been canceled”, Hyman said. “It’s really affected our revenue stream, so we’ve had to think outside the box.”
One of these ‘outside-the-box’ fundraising ideas Hyman says is the “2020 Rescue Brew Beer” sweepstakes.
Hyman says two lucky pets will get the chance to appear on the labels of a special brew from Palmetto Brewing Company.
Pet owners, she says, can submit a photo and why their pet deserves to win on the Charleston Animal Society website. The Charleston Animal Society says submissions are open until September 8, 2020 and a $10 entry donation supports the lifesaving programs of Charleston Animal Society.
Starting September 9th, Hyman says the public will choose the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats through voting. Then three local celebrity judges will choose a winning dog and cat to appear on the labels.
Winners will be announced November 21, Hyman says and the 2020 Rescue Brew Beer will be available at the Palmetto Brewing Company Charleston Taproom later this fall.
Everyone who nominates their pet can also claim one free “pupcake” from the pet lovers at Cupcake DownSouth. To get your treat, just present your entry certificate at either bakery location: 644 D Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, or 1213 Lincoln Street, Columbia.
