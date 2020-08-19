Authorities searching for man wanted for using stolen debit card

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for using a stolen debit card at a South State Bank ATM.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Aug. 2, and the suspect used the debit card for several transactions that total $700.
Deputies describe the suspect as a middle-aged white male, wearing a dark in colored baseball cap.
In addition, the sheriff’s office reported that the suspect was wearing a beige and white button of shirt, has multiple tattoos on his left arm and wearing a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or via email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.
“If contact is made with the suspect after hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.