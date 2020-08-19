Authorities searching for man wanted for using stolen debit card

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Aug. 2, and the suspect used the debit card for several transactions that total $700. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:12 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for using a stolen debit card at a South State Bank ATM.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Aug. 2, and the suspect used the debit card for several transactions that total $700.

Deputies describe the suspect as a middle-aged white male, wearing a dark in colored baseball cap.

In addition, the sheriff’s office reported that the suspect was wearing a beige and white button of shirt, has multiple tattoos on his left arm and wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or via email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.

“If contact is made with the suspect after hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.

