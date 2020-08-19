Authorities searching for two sex offenders with ties to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two sex offenders who have ties to the Lowcountry.
Officials with the Department of Probation and Parole are looking for Karl Montour who had a conviction in 2004 for three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He was released in June of this year to serve the remaining balance of his 20 year sentence in the community, but authorities said Montour absconded from supervision on June 6 following the removal of his GPS monitor.
Montour has ties to the West Ashley area of Charleston County and is known to frequent Savannah Highway between Dobbin Rd and Parish Rd, SCDPP officials said. He is described as 5′3″, 180 pounds and has a white beard which may possibly be clean shaven now. He is known to wear glasses and is slightly balding.
Also being sought is William Mazyck who was convicted this past January for criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree. Mazyck absconded from supervision on June 10.
According to the SCDPP, Mazyck has ties to the McClellanville area of Charleston County and is known to frequent parts of Georgetown County as well. He stands 5′6″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms and is known to have facial hair on his chin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at (843) 998-4079 with any information or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at (843) 554-1111.
“A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to either of the subjects arrest,” SCDPP officials said.
