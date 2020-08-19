Battery Pull Away from NCFC, Claim Southern Derby

Looking to return to the playoff positions in Group G, North Carolina opened well and almost took the lead in the 11th minute when a cross from the right by cross from the right by Ben Speas was just flicked over the crossbar by a header from Daniele Proch in the center of the penalty area. Proch went close again in the 16th minute as Battery goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky was unable to cleanly gather a through-ball into the penalty area, but Proch’s shot on the rebound was blocked away to safety by Leland Archer.