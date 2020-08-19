Bill Clinton blasts Trump for his handling of COVID-19

(CBS News) - Former President Bill Clinton honed in on Mr. Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, blasting him for making light of the virus and failing to take stronger measures sooner.
The president is "on TV every day bragging about what a great job he was doing" while cases rose and deaths climbed, Mr. Clinton said, adding, "Only when COVID exploded in even more states did he encourage people to wear masks," Clinton added.
Then he referred to a Trump line that’s become a refrain Democrats - his reaction to the mounting number of deaths from the virus: “It is what it is.”
"But did it have to be this way? No," Clinton said.
The buck "never stops" with Mr. Trump, Clinton added.
The former president made the case that voters have a different choice with Biden. Biden will strive to unite the nation, rather than divide it, Clinton said.
“It’s a clear choice. The future of our country’s riding on it,” he said.
