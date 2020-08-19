The Citadel finalizes football games vs. Clemson, Eastern Kentucky

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel announced their 1st 2 of what could be up to 4 football games for the fall season on Wednesday, confirming their game at Clemson on September 19th and that they will host Eastern Kentucky on September 26th.
Kickoff times for both games will be announced at a later date.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete against a program like Clemson,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio said in a statement. “This offers our cadet-athletes a chance to be on the field with a National Championship team. We are also very happy to have EKU coming to The Citadel and appreciate them working with us on this game. Finding games is very difficult with our conference making the decision to move to the spring last week.”
The Citadel and Clemson will be meeting for the 39th time dating back to 1909. The Tigers hold a 32-5-1 advantage in the series. The teams last met in 2017 season finale for the Bulldogs.
“We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina.”
The game will be Clemson’s home opener after the team opens the season on the road at Wake Forest on Sept. 12. Both Clemson and The Citadel will adhere to competition testing protocols set forth by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
The teams had been set to play in November of this season before the ACC redid the conference schedule because of COVID-19.
The Bulldogs and Colonels are meeting for the first time on the gridiron. The contest will be the just the second game against a team from the Oho Valley Conference in program history. The Bulldogs’ only other game against a team from the OVC came in 1960 when The Citadel defeated Tennessee Tech, 27-0, in the Tangerine Bowl.
