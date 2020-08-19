Deputies: homeowner shoots armed suspect breaking into house

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a homeowner shot and wounded an armed suspect who was trying to break into his house Tuesday night.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Parker Deputy, 35, is facing charges of second degree violent burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says the shooting happened on Salem Drive in Ladson shortly after 8 p.m.
Baker says Deputy, the suspect, tried to get into the house through a window, when the homeowner grabbed his gun and shot Deputy in each leg and in the upper thighs.
An incident report states that before the shooting, the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a man attempting to break into people’s homes and trespassing. While the authorities were on the way to investigate, Baker says the sheriff’s office got the call about the shooting.
When Berkeley County deputies arrived, they say they saw the homeowner still pointing his gun at Deputy while standing over him.
The homeowner reportedly told the sheriff’s office, “I shot him.”
An incident report states that even before the shooting, the suspect, Deputy, was telling people to shoot him and was walking around with a gun.
Baker also says there was a report that Deputy had gotten into a fight with another resident before the break in.
The sheriff’s office says a bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday evening and the homeowner who shot Deputy will not be charged.
