Deputies searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed a Dollar General on Johns Island.
It happened last Saturday at the location on 923 Main Road where a man walked in behind an employee after they opened up the store. The suspect then demanded money in the safe with a screw driver in his right hand.
According to the sheriff’s office, another employee entered the store to begin work and was pulled to the area of the safe with the other employee held there until the safe was open.
“After the safe was opened the employee put the money into a yellow plastic Dollar General bag and the suspect told the employees to walk to the back of the store,” CCSO officials said.” When the employees were walking to the back of the store the suspect left the scene.”
The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a middle-aged black male with short hair, and was wearing a baseball cap and a black face mask.
Investigators said the suspect also had on black dress pants, a long sleeve white, grey and black hoodie, black dress shoes, and grey winter type gloves.
If anyone has information you are asked to contact Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or email at jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.
“If contact is made with the suspect after hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
